Cell phones used in crimes of embezzlement and extortion are seized in Iapen’s cell | amapá

A Civil Police operation, with the support of criminal police officers, seized five smartphones and several chips in a cell at the Amapá Penitentiary Administration Institute (Iapen), in Macapá. Electronic devices, according to Civil, were used in the practice of crimes of embezzlement and extortion.

The search and seizure warrant was carried out by the team of the Specialized Police Station for the Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes (DR-CCIBER).

Also according to the investigation, the detainees used cell phones inside the prison in different criminal actions, such as sextortion, the “new girl” scam and the “PIX” scam. Here’s how the practices work:

Criminal police search cell in Iapen — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure

Delegate Áurea Uchôa, holder of the DR-CCIBER, detailed that in one of the seized cell phones there were more than 20 conversations with crimes committed and proof of PIX sent by the victims.

“The cell phones were found in a false bottom on the floor of the cell and, together with the seized chips, they served as a means of committing electronic scams. , sent by victims,” ​​he said.

Also according to Civil, photos of authorities from Amapá and other Brazilian states were used by prisoners to give veracity to the coups. The investigation must continue to seek to identify and punish those responsible for the crimes.

Corporation fulfills search and seizure warrant in Iapen — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure

Agents in operation inside the Amapá penitentiary — Photo: Civil Police/Disclosure

