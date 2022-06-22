Charlie Cox appears to film his scenes as Daredevil in the Marvel series

O demolisherlived by Charlie Cox in the MCU, promises to be one of the best news of this new phase of Marvel, after being introduced in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Return Home.

READ TOO!

Recently, a new series of the character for Disney+ was confirmed by Marvel, with filming expected to start only in 2023, for a possible debut in 2024. But before that, we will have other participations of the hero.

First, Daredevil must appear in She-Hulk, will premiere on August 17 on Disney+. And after that, the Man Without Fear will also appear in the solo series of echoa character who was introduced to the MCU last year in Archer hawk.

The Echo series is already filming, and will debut on Disney+ next year. Recently the journalist Daniel Richman had said that Charlie Cox had already finished his recordings for the series, and that Daredevil would only appear in 1 or 2 episodes.

But now the journalist has gone back and claimed that Charlie Cox has returned today to movie sets to shoot more scenes. It is unknown how long his presence on sets will be extended, or how many episodes he will actually appear in.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

Eco was featured in the series of Archer hawk, which has a plot set in post-blip New York City, where Gavigod has a seemingly simple mission: spend Christmas at home with his family. But when a threat from his past reveals itself, the original Avenger reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled 22-year-old archer and her biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy linked to Clint’s years as the RONIN!

The series’ impressive cast includes Jeremy Renner as the protagonist and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bisop. In addition, we will have the support of Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop), Tony Dalton (Sword) and Vincent D’Onofrio (King of Crime). Actress Florence Pugh, from Black Widowalso returns as Yelena Belova!

the duo Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas will take turns directing the series’ episodes, which were all written by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). All the SIX episodes of the series are now available on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Hawkeye!