Chinese CPU Zhaoxin KH-4000 has performance similar to first generation AMD Zen chips

Server-oriented processor has 16 cores and is manufactured in 16nm

Since 2015, Chinese manufacturer Zhaoxin has been working on its hardware dedicated to the domestic market. While it’s still treading a path that Intel and AMD have been on for a while, the company continues to develop new generations of processors. O Zhaoxin KH-4000for example, It’s a 16-core CPU that rivals the first-generation Zen AMD EPYC single-threaded CPU.

Benchmarks were performed on SPEC CPU2006, which focuses on server-oriented workloads in different task simulations, as Zhaoxin KH-4000 is a processor for this segment. The chip in question is manufactured in 16nm and has 16 cores and 16 threads operating at 2.7 GHz. The CPU supports DDR4 and PCIe 3.0 memories and can be used on dual-socket platforms. The task manager information shows that the processor has 32 MB of L3 cache memory, and 4 MB and 1.5 MB of L2 and L1 memories respectively.

In tests, the Chinese CPU can keep up with the AMD EPYC 7601, 32-core, 64-thread processor that also operates at 2.7 GHz, but on all cores, and has a maximum boost of 3.2 GHz. In addition, the AMD CPU has twice the L3 cache memory (64 MB). EPYC 7601 is the strongest SKU in the lineup of server processors based on the first generation of the Zen architecture.

– Continues after advertising –

Processor Comparison on SPEC CPU2006

Test Zhaoxin KH-4000 AMD EPYC 7601 @3.2 GHz (32C/64T)* Intel Xeon 8176 @3.8 GHz (28C/56T)* 400.perlbench 22.9 31.1 50.1 401.bzip2 19.1 24.0 27.1 403.gcc 26.5 35.1 24.5 429.mcf 33.2 40.1 43.3 445.gobmk 23.3 24.3 31.0 456.hmmer 35.0 27.9 35.4 458.sjeng 19.3 23.8 33.6 462.libquantum 56.6 69.2 102 464.h264ref 39.0 50.3 67.0 471.omnetpp 23.3 23.0 40.8 473.astar 19.0 19.5 27.4 483.xalancbmk 35.2 35.4 67.3

*Results for AMD EPYC 7601 and Intel Xeon 8176 CPUs are from Anandtech’s database

An old roadmap from the Chinese company showed that it intended to have CPUs supporting DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 memories with the KX-7000 generation in the future. The KX series is aimed at mainstream PCs and is currently in the sixth generation, while the KH series is focused on HPC and servers and is in the fourth generation.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech