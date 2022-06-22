Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson underwent stress test during filming Rolling Stone

Interpreters of Thor and Valkyrie, actors disputed who stayed longer in an ice bath

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson underwent a real test of endurance during the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). In an interview with Entertainment Tonightthe God of Thunder interpreter revealed that they competed to see who could last the longest in a tub of ice.

“We had a big tub of ice there, and it became a real test of strength,” he said. “I did a little, but I was staying in for a minute or two, and Tessa arrived on the first day and stayed for three and a half minutes. So we all had to try to hold on for three minutes.”

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8 and brings Hemsworth and Thompson back to the papers of Thor and Valkyrie, Besides Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and the debut of Christian Bale like the villain cap Directed by Taika Waititifilm follows the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and counts with the participation of the team of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Why was Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’ chosen for Thor 4 trailer?

According to Screen Rant, “Sweet Child o’ Mine” – which appears in the movie trailer – could represent the future of Thor. In the film, the character’s former love interest, Jane Fosterwill reappear — just like in the song written by the vocalist Axl Rose.

In “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” the vocalist details how the singer’s love interest provides a safe haven for them where they can hide and “‘pray the thunder and rain silently pass.”

With that, the music Armas e Rosas launched in 1988 may signal a rekindling of the relationship between Thor and Jane Foster — which was drastically overshadowed and underdeveloped throughout his time in the MCU