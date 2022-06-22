Chris Hemsworth wants to boycott Hugh Jackman’s appearance

An unexpected feud arose between stars of the Marvel. Chris Hemsworthour Thor of MCUjoked that “make some calls” just to make sure Hugh Jackmanthe Wolverine, did not appear in deadpool 3. The actor also said that he would offer to act with Ryan Reynolds in place of Jackman.

“I make some calls to make sure that [Jackman não aparece em Deadpool 3]. I’ll put myself in the movie. That would be the offer”he joked, in an interview with BBC Radio 1 [via Comic Book]. Despite Hemsworth’s joke, a possible Jackman role in the film has not been officially discussed by Marvel.

In the next MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, the Asgardian god must go through a midlife crisis in his 1500+ years. On his journey of self-discovery, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

The film stars Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in cinemas in July 7.

