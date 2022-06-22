Christian Bale didn’t know what the MCU was and mocks his character’s look

Thor: Love and Thundernew movie from Marvel Studios, hits theaters next month, specifically on July 7th, in less than a month, to the delight of the most eager fans.

With Thor 4the hero lived by Chris Hemsworth will be the first to reach the number of four solo films, a mark that neither Iron Man and Captain America have reached within the Marvel Universe.

The new adventure was once again led by Taika Waititi, from Thor: Ragnarokwhich promised to deliver this time a special romantic comedy with the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now transforms into the Mighty Thor.

The big villain of the time will be the Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods. The character is one of Thor’s most formidable foes in the comics, and in the MCU he will be played by Oscar winner Christian Bale.

Speaking of the actor and the MCU, in an interview with Total Film, the actor said that, despite having made three Batman movies, he did not hesitate to return to the universe of heroes, but who did not even know about the definition of the Marvel Universe:

“Absolutely not. It didn’t even cross my mind. But I’ve read about people saying ‘Oh look! He joined the MCU!’ And I said, ‘What did I do? I didn’t get into anything, thank you very much.’ I was like, ‘What is the MCU?’ I had to ask what it was all about.”

The actor also said he got a scare after doing a Google search and seeing what Gorr looked like in the comics:

“You kind of think, ‘I know what he does. It’s right in the name, isn’t it?’ But I made the mistake of Googling it and oh no! In the comics he runs around in a thong all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for this!’ But then Taika quickly dispelled any notion that I would run around like this. But I always thought what he could do anyway in front of a blue screen, add whatever he wanted later.”

What did you think?

Thor 4 ticket sales get a date to start in Brazil!

At this time of the championship that Marvel releases the pre-sale of tickets for its films. And last Monday (13) the sale actually began in the United States, a date that, however, did not end up being valid for Brazil.

On the contrary Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich had its pre-sale in Brazil started on the same day that tickets went on sale in the United States, with Thor 4 the sale here was destined to start a little later.

UCI Cinemas confirmed on its social media that ticket pre-sales will start next Thursday, June 23. As always, this should be true for all cinema chains. You can secure yours at ticket.com.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

