Christian Bale Didn’t Know What The MCU Was Before “Thor: Love And Thunder”

Actor Christian Bale revealed in an interview that he had no idea what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was before joining the cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Bale, who played Batman in the Warner/DC trilogy, will play the villainous Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, in the film, which opens on July 7th.

“I would read it and people would say, ‘Look, he’s joined the MCU.’ And I’d say, ‘What did I do? I didn’t get into shit’. I had to ask people what the MCU was.” , explained Bale to the British magazine Total Film. Because of this, he had no qualms about taking on a role at Marvel after playing one of rival DC’s most iconic characters.

Another curious fact of the interview is that Bale thought he would need to wear a loincloth after checking what the character’s look was like in the comics. Director Taika Waititi was the one to calm him down, stating that this was not a rule for the character. “But I always keep thinking about what he can do with the images I recorded in front of a blue screen: he can do whatever he wants,” he said jokingly.

Written and directed by Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”), the film is scheduled to open on July 7 in Brazil, one day before the US release, and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and , of course, Christian Bale.