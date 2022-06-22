City Hall of Betim and Cruzeiro will sign a letter of intent for a new stadium – Rádio Itatiaia

The board of Cruzeiro met this Tuesday afternoon (21) with the mayor of Betim. The meeting, at the municipal government headquarters, took place for the presentation of the project for the construction of a sports arena with capacity for up to 50 thousand people in the neighboring municipality of Belo Horizonte. From the conversations, according to an investigation by Itatiaia, the agreement was reached through the signing of a memorandum of knowledge. All for the Cruzeiro dome to understand the proposal “in more depth”.

The meeting was anticipated by Itatiaia last week and was attended by Mayor Vittorio Medioli, the executive director of Cruzeiro, Gabriel Lima, the secretary general Alexandre Cobra, and the financial director of Raposa, Raphael Vianna.

Cruzeiro, according to information gathered by Itatiaia, liked the project. Hence the interest in further studies to understand the proposal.

The mayor of Betim revealed last week that the municipality has an international partner that will inject funds for the construction of a multipurpose arena in the city. The initial cost of the work is budgeted at R$ 450 million, and the stadium is expected to be built in an area of ​​100 thousand square meters, located 1.4 km from a mall on the banks of the BR-381, and close to the BR -262.

The mayor’s intention is to have Cruzeiro as a sports partner, so that the club uses the stadium in the games as home team. According to initial budget forecasts, Raposa could earn around R$150 million for established commercial guarantees, such as box office, cabins and other commercial specifics.

The architectural project was detailed by Medioli, who cited the Athletico-PR stadium, Arena da Baixada, as a model for the construction. The site has a retractable roof, mixed grass (natural and synthetic grass, parking for more than 3,000 vehicles and event space with a capacity for 20,000 people).

mineirão

Ronaldo, owner of 90% of shares in Sociedade Anônima do Futebol do Cruzeiro, met last week with the governor of Minas Gerais. In this meeting between Phenomenon and Romeu Zema (Novo) there were conversations about Mineirão.

Cruzeiro intends to close all agreements with Gigante da Pampulha before closing any agreement with the city of Betim. However, the club is pleased to be remembered for projects of such grandeur.

“It’s very good to see Cruzeiro putting itself back in its rightful place, bringing hope, credibility. Many groups looking at us as a strong potentiator in any sector in the state is very important, I’m happy with that, to see Cruzeiro as an important brand that the big companies want to associate with”, said Ronaldo, last week.