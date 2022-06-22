Commentator evaluates Kardec, Pedrinho and Pavn no Galo: ‘Bank was fragile’

photo: Valery HACHE / AFP Pedrinho in a match for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, for the national championship

Atletico’s representative at Alterosa Esporte, Fael Lima positively evaluated the possible signings of defender Jemerson, midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Alan Kardec and Pavn. In this Wednesday’s program (22), the commentator said that Galo’s reserve bench was “fragile”.

“I was very critical of Atltico’s movement in this transfer market at the beginning of the year. Now, if I manage to bring Pedrinho, as Pavn is already agreed. It has already replaced Godn’s departure by Jemerson very quickly. Also close to a Alan Kardec’s announcement. I think you strengthen a reserve bank that was very fragile”, commented Fael.

“You had names, like Fbio Gomes, that not even the coach himself had confidence in him. So, I even thought that Pedrinho would stay in Europe, to adapt to European football. If he returns to Brazil, it will be another great idea for the director Atltico, Rodrigo Caetano, who was criticized a lot by me a few days ago. The Atltico squad was not ready to play in the knockout stages”, he added.





Case by case

According to Jorge Nicola, columnist for supersports, Pedrinho is negotiating with Galo. The intention of the alvinegra team is to offer a loan with an option to buy the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

Closer to closing with Galo is striker Alan Kardec. The 33-year-old forward has been without a club since he left Shenzhen FC, from China, and arrives to make up for the possible departure of fellow player Fbio Gomes.

The winger Pavn has already agreed to come to the Atltico, but it has not yet been announced. The 26-year-old striker was at Boca Juniors, from Argentina, and could only play in July due to contractual issues.