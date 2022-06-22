Commentator evaluates Kardec, Pedrinho and Pavn no Galo: ‘Bank was fragile’

Atletico’s representative at Alterosa Esporte, Fael Lima positively evaluated the possible signings of defender Jemerson, midfielder Pedrinho and forwards Alan Kardec and Pavn. In this Wednesday’s program (22), the commentator said that Galo’s reserve bench was “fragile”.
“I was very critical of Atltico’s movement in this transfer market at the beginning of the year. Now, if I manage to bring Pedrinho, as Pavn is already agreed. It has already replaced Godn’s departure by Jemerson very quickly. Also close to a Alan Kardec’s announcement. I think you strengthen a reserve bank that was very fragile”, commented Fael.
“You had names, like Fbio Gomes, that not even the coach himself had confidence in him. So, I even thought that Pedrinho would stay in Europe, to adapt to European football. If he returns to Brazil, it will be another great idea for the director Atltico, Rodrigo Caetano, who was criticized a lot by me a few days ago. The Atltico squad was not ready to play in the knockout stages”, he added.
Case by case
This will be your second visit to Galo. In the first, between 2012 and 2016, he won two Campeonato Mineiros, a Copa do Brasil, a Libertadores, a Recopa Sudamericana and a Florida Cup.