Company creates bicycle that works as a power station | Electric Vehicles

Disclosure Electric bicycle can charge phone, cameras and even power television

California is one of the birthplaces of innovation in the United States, and that’s where Mokwheel, a company that makes smart electric bicycles, comes from.

THE Basalt e-bike

is the newest creation of the manufacturer and claims that it is the first fusion between electric bicycle and power station in the world, allowing to charge household appliances and portable devices.

the bike has adventurous style

and comes equipped with 26-inch wheels, hydraulic brakes, tires designed for use in muddy or rocky terrain and also has a hydraulic fork with 110 mm of travel. This is all integrated into an aluminum frame capable of carrying 181 kg.

Basalt has a 750W motor

which produces 8.6 kgfm of torque and reaches a top speed of 45 km/h. Samsung/LG’s 960Wh batteries are capable of 136km of range on one charge, and battery level and other important information is reported on an LED display.







Just for its autonomy and electric motor, Basalt is already a e-bike

competitive, but its differential is an inverter with solar charging capacity, which transform the bicycle into an electric power station.

This inverter allows load equipment

such as cell phones, cameras, notebooks and even electric cookers. The equipment provides up to 1000W of power and has USB-C 12v and domestic AC output, as well as compatibility with 18 to 48 volt solar panels.

Currently the Basal

t can be purchased through the Indigogo crowdfunding platform and according to the official website, the price will be below US$ 2,000, or R$ 10,350 in simple conversion.