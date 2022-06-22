Copa do Brasil: Round of 16 starts with classics; see games and where to watch live | Brazil’s Cup

Check out the clubs’ campaign in the Copa do Brasil

The team that has the highest goal difference in both games advances to the quarterfinals – in case of equality, decision on penalties. The classified will receive a prize of R$ 3.9 millionand the switching to the final will only be known in the next phase.

Copa do Brasil enters the round of 16 stage

This Wednesday, state classics between Corinthians and Santos, Atlético-GO and Goiás, Fortaleza and Cearáand a national, reviving last year’s Serie A title rivalry: Atletico MG vs Flamengo. Complete the date Bahia x Athletico, teams with titles of the Brasileirão.

A day later, a new classic from São Paulo between Sao Paulo and Palmeiras, and another duel between Brazilian champions: Fluminense vs Cruzeiro. Finally, on the 30th, Thursday of the next week, América-MG and Botafogo will face each other.

Check out the first leg matches:

19h – Atletico-GO vs Goiás – Antonio Accioly – Premiere and Sportv

– Antonio Accioly – Premiere and Sportv 19h – Bahia vs Atletico – Arena Fonte Nova – Amazon Prime

– Arena Fonte Nova – Amazon Prime 20h – Fortaleza vs Ceara – Castelão – Amazon Prime

– Castelão – Amazon Prime 21:30 – Atletico MG vs Flamengo – Mineirão – Globo, Premiere and Sportv

– Mineirão – Globo, Premiere and Sportv 21:30 – Corinthians x Santos – Neo Química Arena – Globo, Premiere and Sportv

19h – Fluminense vs Cruzeiro – Maracanã – Premiere and Sportv

– Maracanã – Premiere and Sportv 20h – Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras – Morumbi – Amazon Prime

19h – América-MG vs Botafogo – Independence – Premiere and Sportv

São Paulo and Palmeiras faced each other on Monday, for the Brasileirão, and will play again on Thursday

The good amount of state and national classics in the round of 16 is driven by the number of elite clubs. Since 2013, when the regulations changed to include those who play in the Libertadores, this is the edition with the highest number of Serie A teams.

Of the 16 teams, 14 are playing the Brasileirão – the exceptions are Bahia and Cruzeiro, both in Serie B. In the last edition (and also in 2014), six of the clubs in the eighth were not playing in the first division.

Atlético-MG x Flamengo for the 2022 Brasileirão; teams face each other again in the Copa do Brasil

The classified for the quarter finals will receive a prize of R$ 3.9 million. Competing in the competition since the first phase, Cruzeiro, Ceará, Santos and São Paulo are the clubs that have earned the most in awards so far, with an accumulated total of R$ 7.67 million each. Then come Atlético-GO and Goiás, with R$ 7.18 million.

For having only entered the third phase, Bahia (champion of the Northeast Cup last year), Botafogo (champion of Serie B), in addition to América-MG, Athletico, Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Palmeiras ( from Libertadores) accumulate R$ 4.9 million, since they were not entitled to the quotas of the two previous phases.

Whoever wins the final will receive R$ 60 million – four million more than in the last edition. The total amount can reach almost R$ 80 million for the champion, counting the previous classifications.