Corinthians has a ‘card in the sleeve’ to close with Yuri Alberto and behind the scenes of the business draw Fiel’s attention

Player has negotiations with Timão and had his name approved by coach Vitor Pereira

O Corinthians interested in hiring Yuri Alberto. Entrepreneur André Cury, who manages the striker’s career, stated that he does have negotiations to work at Timão. However, he also claims that Inter, Flamengo and Atlético-MG also want to have the athlete.

“A person from Corinthians confirmed their interest in Yuri Alberto. The club feels optimistic. The player is the center forward designed by the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira, and has the approval of the alvinegra board. Timão would pay a monthly salary of R$ 1.3 million”, said journalist Jorge Nicola.

But, Alvinegro believes it has a card up its sleeve. Second, Samir Carvalho, Corinthians has been looking for an investor to help pay Yuri Alberto’s salaries. Even if it doesn’t get a partner, the club has its own resources to pay the striker’s monthly salaries.

“If we look at it, R$ 1.3 million is less than the salaries of Jô and Luan together. Jô leaked, and Luan should leak in the next few weeks. So, Corinthians still makes a profit. I don’t think it’s a high value for a guy who would solve our problems in attack”, echoed a profile of fans.