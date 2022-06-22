Corinthians monitors Yuri Alberto’s situation in Russia after FIFA’s resolution

In search of alternatives for the attack after the friendly termination with Jô, Corinthians continues to monitor the ball market. The name of the time is the forward Yuri Albertowho stood out in Brazil for Internacional and currently plays for Zenit, from Russia – check out more details in the video above.

Interest intensified after a new resolution by the International Football Federation (FIFA). The entity determined that players with current contracts with Russian and Ukrainian clubs can suspend them until June 2023, which represents a full season in the European calendar.

At this moment, Corinthians only observes the player’s situation, without major movements. The onslaught, if it occurs, tends to be for a loan valid for a season. Something close to what was agreed with midfielder Maycon, in April, with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine.

A strong investment in signings, however, is linked to important games that Corinthians has ahead of them in the coming days. The search for reinforcements would gain greater foundation if Timão qualifies in the Copa Libertadores – the duels, against Boca Juniors, take place on June 28 and July 5.

New departures can also facilitate a move to hire Yuri Alberto. With the recent departure of Jô, the imminent departure of João Pedro, and the probable departures of Luan and João Vitor, the tendency is for Timão to gain more slack in his salary sheet to carry out the intended moves in the ball market.

