Corinthians reduces costs and leaves the top-5 of clubs that spend the most on salary in Brazil in 2021

Corinthians ended last season outside the top five clubs that spent the most on salaries, image rights and awards. The statement is from a study prepared by XP Investimentos and takes into account the changes recorded in the annual balance sheets made available by the clubs.

According to the publication, published on the website of the ESPNO Timão had expenses in the range of R$ 333 million in 2020, which placed it as the third club that most allocated money to these costs in the country, behind only Palmeiras and Flamengo.

In 2021, with the changes envisioned in the Duilio Monteiro Alves management, practically without spending on the acquisition of athletes, the club closed the season with R$ 324 million destined for salaries, image rights and awards.

In addition to reducing almost R$ 10 million these coststhe Parque São Jorge club saw opponents such as Atlético-MG, São Paulo and Grêmio increase their spending and close the season above Timão.

Among the Serie A clubs, Corinthians was the fourth that most reduced costs in the comparison of 2021 with 2020. To give you an idea, Palmeiras, currently the only team ahead of the club in the Brazilian table, spent BRL 555 million with this modality in 2021, R$ 196 more than in the previous year.

