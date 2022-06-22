Corinthians rival shows interest in U-20 athlete who is deadlocked for renewal

Corinthians saw a rival become interested in one of the athletes in its base category. Midfielder Keven, 19, who is still negotiating a contract extension with the Parque São Jorge club, caught Santos’ attention. The opponent intends to present a proposal to the athlete if there is no agreement with the Timão.

According to Uol, the Baixada team monitors Corinthians’ negotiations with the owner and believes that, if there is no agreement in the next few days, the way for an offer will be open. Due to the good relationship between the boards, the idea is to wait for the Corinthians to give a verdict on the player.

Keven is only bound until December and can sign a pre-contract with any team starting July 1. Without a deal, he was removed from the Under-20 games and only played once since Copinha, in the match against São Caetano, for Paulista in the category.

As found by the report of the My Helm recently, talks for renewal have advanced. The biggest imbroglio blocking the boy’s new bond is the issue of gloves – a benefit paid to players with the aim of guaranteeing a future employment contract between the athlete and the club.

It is worth remembering that Santos has recently hired an athlete who left the Corinthians base at no cost by not renewing the contract: left-back Lucas Pires. The defender, by the way, should be a starter this Wednesday, in the duel between the teams for the Copa do Brasil.

Keven was called up to the U-18 National Team in October last year, as were defenders Lucas Belezi and Robert Renan. At the time, all had contracts ending at the end of 2022 – only Robert has renewed since then.

Observed by Vítor Pereira in some training sessions, Keven has 14 goals in 74 matches disputed by the alvinegra base between Sub-17 and Sub-20.

