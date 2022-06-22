Corinthians should have competition in Brazil and European threat in the dispute to hire Yuri Alberto

O Corinthians must have competitors in fight for striker Yuri Alberto, who currently wears the shirt of Zenit, from Russia. O International internally admits the possibility of making a charge to get the attacker back.

Revealed by Santos, Yuri defended Colorado between 2020 and the beginning of this season, transferring precisely to the Russian club. Timão has not yet opened negotiations to count on the athlete.

Last Tuesday (21), FIFA released players who work in Russian and Ukrainian football to sign until June 2023 with other clubs. The measure is due to the war between the countries, which has been going on since February this year.

This market condition encouraged the Corinthians management, which began to consult the striker’s staff and discovered that he does not want to remain at Zenit for the season that will begin in August.

What could get in the way of Corinthians’ plans is European football.

Although he wants to leave the Russian team, Yuri Alberto wants to remain in the Old Continent and will prioritize offers from the region. The player has not yet received proposals, but they should arise due to his young age and the athlete’s good numbers in the three months he played for Zenit – six goals and three assists in 14 games.

The Parque São Jorge club understands that, if Europe is not in the way, there are great chances of repatriating Yuri, even playing with Inter. The understanding is that the project, showcase and professional conditions that will be presented by Timão will be better than those that the gaucho club will offer.

The Corinthians idea is to do with Yuri Alberto something similar to what was done with midfielder Maycon, hiring the athlete on loan until the middle of next year. The midfielder belongs to Shakjtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and is on loan at Timão until the end of this year.

Yuri’s high salary standard is not something that Corinthians is very concerned about. The club trusts that he will have space on the sheet to compose the reinforcement. This comfort is mainly due to the departure of striker Jô and the possibility of sales in the mid-year transfer window, the main one of defender João Victor.

Jô asked for amicable termination after being caught in a pagoda in São Pauloat the same time that Timão was defeated by 1-0 to Cuiabá, two weeks ago, while João is the main potential Corinthians asset for the club to hit the sales target this season.

At the same time, other businesses can further alleviate Corinthians’ payroll, such as the sale or new loans of athletes who return to the club, such as Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Léo Natel, and the loan of attacking midfielder Luan, who does not part of the current coaching staff’s plans for the alvinegra team’s season sequence.