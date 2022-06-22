Corinthians starts mapping Taa das Favelas and invites 13-year-old midfielder for tests

Corinthians continues to monitor the market to acquire new players. In the basic categories, of course, it is no different. This week, the club invited 13-year-old midfielder Juninho, who stood out in the Favelas Cup dispute, for a week of tests at Parque São Jorge.

The midfielder drew attention defending the Jambeiro team, which ended up being eliminated in the first phase of the second edition of the Favelas Cup from Campinas. His individual performance, however, caught the attention of technical observer Sandro Silva, who is part of Corinthians’ base categories.

“What caught our attention at Airton Júnior were some aspects such as relationship with the ball (naturalness), technical ability, personality, competitiveness (does not give up) and courage. Our idea now is to evaluate it within another context, with a higher level of demand, to see its response, adaptability and other aspects that we often cannot evaluate only in a game”, said Sandro, to the ge.globe.

The evaluation period does not yet have a date set. What is known is that training runs from Tuesday to Friday, and takes place under the eyes of five observers from the club. Afterwards, the approved athletes go on to a training period with the club’s basic categories.

Born in 2008, Juninho is old enough to join Corinthians’ Under-14 team this year. As determined by My Helm, the club adopted a strategic plan for the Taça das Favelas, and projects “big things” coming from the tournament in the coming months. Today, the fundraising department is managed by Alysson Marins, a former athlete, responsible for attracting players such as Guilherme Biro, Adson and João Victor.

