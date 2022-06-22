Corinthians vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

+ See the table of the Copa do Brasil

Playing at the top of the Brasileirão table, Corinthians also wants to stay alive in the knockout stages they dispute (Copa do Brasil and Libertadores). For this, coach Vítor Pereira counts on the strength of Corinthians at home. In the arena, under the command of the Portuguese, there are eight wins and four draws. On the other hand, the team has not yet won classics in the season.

Santos is experiencing an unstable moment. Despite having beaten Juventude away from home in the middle of last week, the team led by Fabián Bustos has drawn in Vila Belmiro. On Saturday, he reached his sixth equal result in the Brazilian Championship when he drew 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino, at home. Therefore, it treats the Copa do Brasil with even more importance.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

The Timão coach should have more options for this Wednesday’s classic. For starters, he counts on the return of defender João Victor and attacking midfielder Willian among the related. Júnior Moraes, Bruno Melo and Gustavo Silva, former absences, trained with the group on the eve of the game, but the club does not disclose any more related list. With that, Maycon continues as the only right embezzlement. The situation of defender Gil, with muscle discomfort, must be informed hours before the match. Róger Guedes, suspended in the Brasileirão, tends to start as a starter again.

Likely lineup: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Robson Bambu (João Victor), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mantuan (Gustavo Mosquito), Willian and Róger Guedes.

Who is out: Gil (muscle discomfort), Maycon (thigh adductor injury) and Paulinho (out of season).

Santos – Coach: Fabian Bustos

Peixe will have changes in the lineup in relation to the team that started last weekend. Sandry midfielder will play in Bruno Oliveira’s place. On the right-back, Lucas Braga will be kept as a starter, despite the return of Auro, who was suspended in the Brazilian Championship. Santos will then play in a 4-4-2.

Likely lineup: John Paul; Lucas Braga (Auro), Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sandry; Léo Baptistão, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.

Who is out: Maicon and Madison, injured.

