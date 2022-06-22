COSMOS Project resumes face-to-face actions discussing the mysteries of the Universe with educational actions

wind has lectures, workshops, experiences and artistic presentations

In its twenty-first edition, and after two years with activities exclusively online due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the COSMOS project resumes face-to-face actions at Sesc Birigui, which include the traditional cycle of lectures, theater and literature shows, technology workshops to visual arts and planetarium experience.

Conceived by INAPE (Araçatubense Institute for Space Research) and carried out by Sesc Birigui, the initiative promotes reflection on the human condition on Earth and in the universe, from an educational approach.

The actions aim to democratize information, bringing the citizen closer to science. The project has been taking place since 2001 and activities were carried out in Araçatuba at Senac and at the Castro Alves Municipal Theater. Since 2018, the programming has been concentrated at Sesc Birigui.

SPEECHES

The main and most awaited action of the COSMOS project is its cycle of lectures, which this year will be held from June 28 to July 01 (Tuesday to Friday), with one lecture per day, at Teatro Sesc Birigui, always starting at 8 pm. . To access the theater it is not necessary to buy tickets, the lectures are free and limited to the capacity of the room. It is recommended to arrive early to the location.

For the 2022 edition, the lectures count on topics such as Astrotourism, Astrobiology, Astronomy and of course, Ufology. Guests are Dr. Daniel Mello (Astronomer of the Valongo Observatory/RJ) on the 28/6th, Dr. Rosa Maria Fernandes Scalvi (Unesp Bauru/SP) on 6/29, ufologist Jackson Luiz Camargo (Editorial Advisor of UFO Magazine) on 6/30 and Dr. Fabio Rodrigues (Institute of Chemistry, USP/SP) on 7/1.

In 2022, the project also celebrates the resumption of face-to-face activities, especially lectures, bringing the public closer to researchers. However, for those who are far away or cannot travel to Sesc Birigui, the live broadcasts of the meetings will be maintained on the sescsp.org.br/cosmos portal and on the Sesc Birigui Youtube channel. Mediation between guests and audience will be conducted on stage by journalist Polyana Moda, who has already worked on the project in the 2019 edition. Both broadcasts and face-to-face meetings have interpretation in LIBRAS and have an age recommendation for people over 14 years old.

WORKSHOPS AND CINEMA

COSMOS promotes actions for the public of all ages, which also has a diversified program of workshops for an immersion with the theme. Art educators Karen Keppe and Camila Danieletto lead from 7/28 to 7/2 the course that teaches the public how to build a solar energy charging backpack.

On 7/2 and 3/7 (Saturday and Sunday) young people and adults can participate in artisanal dolls workshops with plastic artist Andréia Kusaba, who will teach various techniques for making dolls inspired by Princess Leia (Star Wars) and the alien Baby Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy). For those interested in photography, educator and amateur astronomer Daniel Freitas (USP/SP) will guide participants in accessible techniques for photographing celestial bodies, in the Astrophotography workshop, on 7/2. The workshops have advance registration through the portal sescsp.org.br/cosmos and are free.

Sesc Birigui’s film programming also embarks on the COSMOS project, for a distant journey with the screening of the feature film Interstellar, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway. The film is recommended for children over 10 years old and won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 2015. The exhibition will be on 7/3, Sunday, at 3:00 pm at the Sesc Birigui Theater and does not require ticket collection, limited only by the room capacity.

PLANETARY

The public visiting Sesc Birigui from June 28 to July 3 will not fail to notice an unusual presence in the unit’s Living Area. The inflatable dome will house the Mobile Planetarium, a pedagogical instrument for teaching and disseminating Astronomy, which reproduces the sky in 180º, projecting more than 9,000 stars and giving the spectator a feeling of total immersion. The free sessions, free for all ages and have limited spaces, the schedules can be consulted on the portal sescsp.org.br/cosmos. The activity will also serve school groups scheduled at specific times.

In addition to the planetarium dome, the Sesc Birigui living area will be decorated with lights and visual communications about our solar system, through educational supports for all audiences. And anyone who wants can enjoy and take a selfie in the alien scenery available on site, alongside our astronaut and alien.

SHOWS

The 2022 edition of the COSMOS project also features two artistic presentations. On June 26, at 4 pm, Cia. Confraria da Dança presents the show “Sem Fim”, a play with human curiosity, with the discoveries of science and our home: planet Earth, Solar System, Milky Way, Local Group. With free classification, the show has tickets worth R$ 25 for the entire ticket, R$ 12.50 for a half ticket, R$ 7.50 for Sesc Full Accredited and free tickets for children up to 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased on the Sesc portal, or at the Sesc Birigui Service Centers and at the Sesc Pole in Araçatuba (Rua São Paulo 382).

On the 2nd of July, at 16:00, Cia. Ateliê Teatro takes the stage with the show “O Menino de Mercúrio”, which tells the story of Írmin, small, novelty and questioning person, who is always getting ready with his friends. The performance is free and there is no need to buy tickets.

COSMOS ON THE INTERNET

Through the electronic address www.sescsp.org.br/cosmos, the public can obtain information about the project’s activities, buy tickets and also check out exclusive content such as articles and web documentaries on the subject.

VACCINE PROOF

As of May 18, 2022, it is no longer necessary to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter Sesc units in the state of São Paulo. The use of a mask is still recommended. The use of masks remains mandatory in dental care spaces, outpatient clinics and dermatological exams.

