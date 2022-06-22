Cruzeiro: is Betim stadium far away? See distance to celestial strongholds

photo: reproduction Arena da Baixada will be the inspiration for the Betim stadium The area of ​​the stadium that the city of Betim announced that it intends to build – and which would host Cruzeiro games – is further away than Mineiro from most neighborhoods in Belo Horizonte and Contagem, where a considerable part of the club’s members are located. The survey was carried out by supersports based on transparency data from the Scio 5 Estrelas program. To plot the routes, Google Maps was used.

Neighborhood with the highest number of members in the cruiseBuritis is about 28 km from the venue presented for the studio in the Metropolitan Region of BH and 19.8 km from Mineiro.

The fans of Castelo, the second neighborhood with the most members, would see the distance increase by more than five times if Raposa moves house: from 5.3 km from Mineiro to 28.5 km from the Betim stadium.

The situation would be even worse for the partners in Bairro Planalto. They would need to face about 38 km to reach the site.

Another six neighborhoods with many members will be more than 30 km from the proposed arena: Santo Antnio (31.7 km), Sagrada Famlia (32 km), Ouro Preto (31 km), Sion (35.5 km), Serra (31 .2 km) and Cidade Nova (33 km).

The only neighborhood with many members of Cruzeiro that would not be affected is Eldorado, in Contagem: the average distance is 18.1 km, while Mineiro is 16.1 km.

In all, 41.73% of the members of the celestial club live in BH.

See the distances from the main neighborhoods to the area that would house the stadium designed by the city of Betim at the bottom of the page.

Betim Stadium

If the distance becomes huge in an eventual change of house for the fans of Belo Horizonte, on the other hand, those who live in Betim will not need to travel to Mineiro. Today, the city of Grande BH has around 3% of Cruzeiro’s members – around 1,800. This number would probably increase if the Gigante da Pampulha were exchanged for the Betim arena.

The distance would not be too great for residents of Contagem, a neighboring city, either. Currently, Raposa has around 4,500 associates in the municipality that is the state’s industrial hub.

How was the search done?

In order to locate the area indicated for the construction of the Betim stadium, in the So Joo neighborhood, 1.5 km beyond the Partage shopping center was considered, as explained by the city’s mayor, Vittorio Medioli (non-partisan), at a press conference last the 15th. Therefore, it is an approximate distance, since not even the project is ready.

On Google Maps, the indicated neighborhoods were selected and the shortest route to Mineiro and to the location in Betim was searched. The research takes into account the route taken by automobiles.

live without games photo: reproduction Studio project in Betim was presented to the directors of Cruzeiro this Tuesday (21) The Betim stadium would be inspired by the Arena da Baixada, at Atltico-PR, expected to hold 45,000 fans for games and 52,000 people for concerts. For the local government, the stadium would only be viable as a space for events and entertainment – ​​no financial feasibility study was presented to the press. As on match days a public mobility project is determined, public transport routes were not researched at this time. For the construction, the money would come from a public-private partnership of R$ 450 million. The city government said it had already received businessmen to talk about the project. A multinational group, which was not named, would have liked what was discussed. However, there is nothing signed.

Experience at Arena Pernambuco

In Recife, the experience of a studio far from the city center was not successful. The Pernambuco Arena, in So Loureno da Mata, in the metropolitan region, did not appeal to fans.

photo: Paulo Paiva / DP Modern Pernambuco Arena, but it became unviable The stadium is about 18 km from the center of the capital. Currently, none of the clubs (Sport, Nutico and Santa Cruz) adopt the arena, which was built for the World Cup, as a home.

“The fans of the three local clubs, it is true, still prefer the structural problems of their old stadiums compared to the inconvenience that the accessibility of the Pernambuco Arena brings”, says reporter Alexandre Ricardo, who works in Recife.

“Arena Pernambuco needs a great deal of support from local institutions, such as the FPF, because there are simply no good alternatives to mobilize fans. access) closes at 11:00 pm With regard to highways, traffic jams are common, and games with an audience of over 30,000, for example, require a real war operation. 232,” he added.

Currently, Arena Pernambuco is underused.

Approximate distance to the stadiums

Buritis – 1.39% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 19.8 km

Castelo – 1.11% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 5.3 km

Santo Antnio – 0.82% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 12.1 km

Lourdes – 0.8% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 9.9 km

Sagrada Familia – 0.76% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 13.7 km

Ouro Preto – 0.68% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 3.2 km

Father Eustquio – 0.61% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 7.8 km

Sion – 0.58% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 12.7 km

Gutierrez – 0.57% of Cruzeiro’s partners

Distance to Mineiro – 11 km

BH Center – 0.56% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 9.4 km

Eldorado – Count – 0.56% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 16.1 km

Serra – 0.54% of Cruzeiro’s partners

Distance to Mineiro – 13.1 km

Planalto – 0.54% of Cruzeiro’s partners

Distance to Mineiro – 7.5 km

Cidade Nova – 0.5% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 9.9 km

Employees – 0.48% of Cruzeiro members

Distance to Mineiro – 12.8 km

*According to the Cruzeiro member’s website, the last data update took place this Wednesday (22). The report contacted the press office, which confirmed that the information is recent.

*Search with approximate distance done by Google Maps