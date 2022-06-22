Cruzeiro: is Betim stadium far away? See distance to celestial strongholds

The area of the stadium that the city of Betim announced that it intends to build – and which would host Cruzeiro games – is further away than Mineiro from most neighborhoods in Belo Horizonte and Contagem, where a considerable part of the club’s members are located. The survey was carried out by supersports based on transparency data from the Scio 5 Estrelas program. To plot the routes, Google Maps was used.
The fans of Castelo, the second neighborhood with the most members, would see the distance increase by more than five times if Raposa moves house: from 5.3 km from Mineiro to 28.5 km from the Betim stadium.
The only neighborhood with many members of Cruzeiro that would not be affected is Eldorado, in Contagem: the average distance is 18.1 km, while Mineiro is 16.1 km.
See the distances from the main neighborhoods to the area that would house the stadium designed by the city of Betim at the bottom of the page.
Betim Stadium
Today, the city of Grande BH has around 3% of Cruzeiro’s members – around 1,800. This number would probably increase if the Gigante da Pampulha were exchanged for the Betim arena.
The distance would not be too great for residents of Contagem, a neighboring city, either. Currently, Raposa has around 4,500 associates in the municipality that is the state’s industrial hub.
How was the search done?
In order to locate the area indicated for the construction of the Betim stadium, in the So Joo neighborhood, 1.5 km beyond the Partage shopping center was considered, as explained by the city’s mayor, Vittorio Medioli (non-partisan), at a press conference last the 15th. Therefore, it is an approximate distance, since not even the project is ready.
On Google Maps, the indicated neighborhoods were selected and the shortest route to Mineiro and to the location in Betim was searched. The research takes into account the route taken by automobiles.
live without games
For the local government, the stadium would only be viable as a space for events and entertainment – no financial feasibility study was presented to the press.
For the construction, the money would come from a public-private partnership of R$ 450 million. The city government said it had already received businessmen to talk about the project. A multinational group, which was not named, would have liked what was discussed. However, there is nothing signed.
Experience at Arena Pernambuco
“The fans of the three local clubs, it is true, still prefer the structural problems of their old stadiums compared to the inconvenience that the accessibility of the Pernambuco Arena brings”, says reporter Alexandre Ricardo, who works in Recife.
“Arena Pernambuco needs a great deal of support from local institutions, such as the FPF, because there are simply no good alternatives to mobilize fans. access) closes at 11:00 pm With regard to highways, traffic jams are common, and games with an audience of over 30,000, for example, require a real war operation. 232,” he added.
Currently, Arena Pernambuco is underused.
Approximate distance to the stadiums
- Buritis – 1.39% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 19.8 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 28 Km
- Castelo – 1.11% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 5.3 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 28.5 km
- Santo Antnio – 0.82% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 12.1 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 31.7 km
- Lourdes – 0.8% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 9.9 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 27.3 Km
- Sagrada Familia – 0.76% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 13.7 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 32 km
- Ouro Preto – 0.68% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 3.2 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 31 km
- Father Eustquio – 0.61% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 7.8 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 25.5 km
- Sion – 0.58% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 12.7 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 35.5 km
- Gutierrez – 0.57% of Cruzeiro’s partners
Distance to Mineiro – 11 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 26.3 km
- BH Center – 0.56% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 9.4 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 28.2 km
- Eldorado – Count – 0.56% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 16.1 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 18.1 km
- Serra – 0.54% of Cruzeiro’s partners
Distance to Mineiro – 13.1 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 31.2 km
- Planalto – 0.54% of Cruzeiro’s partners
Distance to Mineiro – 7.5 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 38 km
- Cidade Nova – 0.5% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 9.9 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 33 km
- Employees – 0.48% of Cruzeiro members
Distance to Mineiro – 12.8 km
Distance to possible Betim stadium – 29.6 km
*According to the Cruzeiro member’s website, the last data update took place this Wednesday (22). The report contacted the press office, which confirmed that the information is recent.
*Search with approximate distance done by Google Maps