Curitiba is named one of the seven smartest communities in the world by 2022

For the second year running, Curitiba is a finalist for the International Intelligent Community of the Year award, by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF). The capital of Paraná is still the only city in South America to go to the grand final among the seven nominees.

The award recognizes governance actions for economic prosperity, social health and cultural wealth, which together make a community strong and resilient.

The capital of Paraná has already been recognized, for four consecutive years, as one of the semifinalists, integrating the ranking of the 21 smartest communities in the world, and is now part of the Top 7 of the 2022 grand finale.

The announcement of the Top7 Intelligent Communities of 2022 was made this Tuesday (21/6), during the ICF virtual conference. The grand finale will take place in October, at the entity’s global forum in the United States.

Curitiba is a finalist alongside Binh Duong Smart City (Vietnam), Durham (Canada), Fredericton (Canada), New Taipei (Taiwan), Prospect (Australia) and Sunshine Coast (Australia).

Mayor Rafael Greca celebrates the recognition of Curitiba, for the second consecutive year, as one of the finalists of the ICF international award. For him, the capital is the first Brazilian and South American city to reach the Top 7 for its vocation to build a sustainable and efficient economy and social structure for current and new generations.

“The City Hall and the entire innovation ecosystem of Curitiba, which make up the Pinhão Valley, are working together and investing to ensure that the next generations thrive”, reinforces Greca.

Recognition



Lou Zacharilla, one of the founders of the ICF, points out that Curitiba and the other award finalists represent a group of innovative communities that have made steady progress using digital innovations to improve the quality of life for their citizens. “Most represent an example of continuous improvement at a higher level,” he adds.

The Intelligent Community Forum is a non-profit research organization for smart community policies, involving the entire city ecosystem, focused on job creation and sustainable economic development.