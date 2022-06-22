Daniel Craig’s Brutal, Elegant Thriller You Must Watch, on Netflix

The criminal underworld demands a certain measure of boldness, much more than in activities protected by laws and statutes, that is, to stand out is difficult and to stay alive – metaphorically and literally – is only for those who have predator blood running in their veins. More than in any other field, those who aspire to succeed in extralegal activities need to let a gray side, repressed in the personality of those who work honestly, come to the surface. Obviously, in life — and in business — everything is not always so Cartesian and there are people who simply cannot be so civilized in managing their own careers or commanding that of their subordinates; On the other hand, contrary to all predictions and what has been established, a cautious, patient dealer with small ambitions climbs a titanic mountain of risks, bypasses rivals, concrete and only imagined, and reaches the top (or the place he chose as the top) reasonably clean, hoping to enjoy the rest he thinks he deserves, until, perhaps as an ultimatum, he receives the mission that can make a lifetime’s planning slip through his fingers.

Matthew Vaughn weaves together the conflicts that this standard mob employee will have to deal with until he can shake off the life of crime and its trappings, lurking around the first corner, and move forward, down a path that may be opposite of what it had been treading until then or just a variation of what it had become. “All Is Not As It Seems” (2004) resolutely depends on Daniel Craig’s performance to reach the desired level of tension, and in this the film does very well. Another one of the obscure, excluded, insignificant types of the crime gear portrayed by the cinema, in the same way as in productions such as “Drive” (2011), directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, or “Wheelman” (2017), taken to the screen. by Jeremy Rush, Craig’s character has no name — in the closing credits, he gets the representation of XXXX, which could mean that he would have managed to survive unscathed through the battery of envy, neglect and violence of London’s organized crime, a post-modern scourge. modernity as in any megalopolis in the world, but with a little more class. Here, thugs wear well-tailored suits, even the most pedestrian in the endless hierarchy of traffic, and, of course, with the protagonist, played by one of the most vertiginous heartthrobs in the history of the film industry, it wouldn’t be otherwise. Craig, just before shining as James Bond in the feature films of the “007” franchise, a role he played between 2006 and 2021, gives a brief glimpse of what would become his performance as the most talked about spy on the planet. With regard to XXXX, the narrator of the story, it appears from JJ Connolly’s script — an extension of “Layer Cake” (2000), his detective novel, without a Portuguese version — that his entry into this medium had not been without some resistance. , as a last attempt to have some independence, and whose exit is exclusively your decision. Connolly is keen to make it clear that this romantic vision of what a gang’s expedient is good for Bond, not just any XXXX, and Craig’s character, much more of an antihero than a villain, feels that the past decided to charge the bill for his choices, conscious or not so much. Jimmy Price, the boss played by Kenneth Cranham, tasks him with rescuing his superior’s daughter, Eddie Temple, the big shot in the whole scheme played by Michael Gambon.

In the middle of the plot, Vaughn includes two subplots that compromise the progress of his film to some extent, but lend themselves to a good resource for what you watch at the end. One of the most lucrative ramifications of Temple’s gang are those involving ecstasy, not by chance also the riskiest. Jamie Forman’s Duke, one of Jimmy’s men, stole a million pounds worth of drug pills from the Serbian mafia, and a real bloodbath is about to break out, which, once again, could only be remedied by XXXX, diplomatic enough to get the goods back without closing the channel with Eastern European traffickers. He almost succeeds, but in love, perhaps for the first time, he only has eyes for Tammy, by Sienna Miller, the romantic-sexual breath that cannot be missing in narratives of this genre.

Vaughn effectively works on the concept of the eminently lost man who finds a chance to mend himself in love, but who is also sabotaged by fate, as he makes us believe in the last scene, the great turn of the story, when a young would-be gangster — like him even he had once been—seals his fate. Once you don’t get out of crime anymore, here’s the message from “Not Everything Is What It Seems”, which resembles a heartless thriller, but very much like Scorsese, it’s the story of a love that forgot to happen .

Movie: Not Everything Is What It Seems

Direction: Matthew Vaughn

Year: 2004

Genres: Police/Drama/Action

Note: 9/10