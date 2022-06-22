Deshaun Watson settles with 20 of the 24 women who reported him for sexual abuse

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with 20 women who have filed lawsuits against the NFL star alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions, an attorney for the plaintiffs said Tuesday.

Attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement that all but four of the 24 civil cases brought against Watson have been resolved. The terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

“Today I am announcing that all but four cases against Deshaun Watson have been resolved. We are working on the paperwork related to these agreements. Once this is done, these specific cases will be archived. The terms and amounts of the agreements are confidential,” Buzbee said in a statement.

Buzbee added that Ashley Solis, the first woman to file a lawsuit against Watson and speak publicly about the case, is one of four who have not reached an agreement with the quarterback.

“Her case has not been resolved and therefore her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to adjudicating these cases in due course in accordance with other procedural obligations and the court’s timeline,” she added.

The women who sued Watson accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior during massages he paid for while playing with the Houston Texans.

Watson has categorically denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyer said last month that “the little sexual activity” was consensual.

Although Texas prosecutors declined to file criminal charges over the allegations, Watson still faces punishment from the NFL, as well as civil lawsuits pending against him.

The 26-year-old, one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, missed the entire 2021 season with the Texans following the allegations. In March, Watson joined the Browns in a shocking transfer that will see him earn a guaranteed salary of $230 million.

