Deyverson detonates Craque Neto in podcast: ‘Played where?’

Former Palmeiras striker, Deyverson didn’t save on words and pinned the grandson presenter, idol of Corinthians. During an interview with the podcast ‘Fala, Brasólho!’, from the Desimpedidos channel, Deyverson recalled the title goal for Palmeiras and his passage through Europe to criticize the former player.

– What did he (Neto) get? Everyone understands who I’m talking about. Who scored? I may not be an ace, but for God’s sake, right? I scored for Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, played in the Copa del Rey final. I scored in the Libertadores title (for Palmeiras in 2021), in the Brasileirão 2018.

Deyverson continues his outburst and criticizes Neto’s stance on his show “Os Donos da Bola”, by Band:

– He’s on television saying he’s an idol of whatever, for God’s sake. Idol of nothing. where did you play, son? (…) Put the ball down and talk less, look at your past so you can talk about others-he concluded.

Last month, in a mutually agreed decision, striker Deyverson was released by Palmeiras from activities with the rest of the squad. Although the link with Verdão was valid until the 30th of June, the player left the club on the 25th.

Trajectory in Palmeiras



Deyverson arrived at Palmeiras in 2017, after stints with teams in Portugal, Germany and Spain, with the reputation of having rocked the net of Real Madrid-ESP and Barcelona-ESP for Alavés-ESP. The player had already entered the history of Verdão when he scored the goal that sealed the conquest of the Brazilian tenth championship in 2018, in the 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama, but it was against another team from Rio that the striker was marked for the eternity.

Wearing shirt 9 in Libertadores-2021, Deyverson was the author of one of the most important goals in Palestinian life. It was already overtime when he replaced Raphael Veiga in the big decision of the South American tournament against Flamengo, in Uruguay, but it didn’t take long to shine.

Four minutes after coming on, the forward took advantage of Andreas Pereira’s failure, stole the ball and came face to face with goalkeeper Diego Alves. With great tranquility, he turned his body and put the ball in the back of the net, breaking the tie and giving the victory by 2 to 1 for Verdão.

Deyverson ended his time at Palmeiras as the team’s third top scorer in the Brazilian Championship’s straight-point era, with 25 goals.

In total, there were 144 games, 31 goals, 10 assists and four titles for the club. In addition to the Brazilian 2018 and Libertadores 2021, the striker won the Campeonato Paulista and Recopa Sul-Americana, both in the current season.