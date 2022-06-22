Did your phone hang? Here’s how to free up space and make it faster

Whoever thinks that memory full is an issue that only affects photo apps or those that work like photo stores. download. If you are suffering from the slow operation of your device, this could be a sign that it is already running out of memory. If your goal is to solve this problem without having to buy a new cell phone, check out the tips we separate in this article. Good reading!

Buy more memory space

Not everyone knows, but today it is already possible to buy more memory than the cell phone initially had. This is possible due to the cloud system, which preserves data, media and documents without occupying the device’s memory.

If your phone offers this service, it might be a good idea to invest in it, especially if the data saved on your phone is critical.

Back up photos, videos and other heavy items

In fact, image elements tend to take up a lot of space on cell phones. Therefore, it is important to back up these items on a regular basis to avoid system slowdowns.

If you don’t like to back up this content on other electronics such as computers and hard drives, you can do this with applications.

One of the most famous apps to backup is Google Photos, available for both Android and iOS. With it, you can save photos and videos without weighing your device down.

Download apps that “clean” your phone

Today there are already several services that focus on ‘cleaning’ cell phone memory, and many of them are in the form of applications. This service works in a way that the app tells the user which apps and photos are unused and can be deleted. With this, the cell phone speed is restored and the problem of slowness is solved without buying a new device.