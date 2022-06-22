Direo do Cruzeiro holds a meeting on a studio project in Betim

photo: reproduction Studio project in Betim was presented to the directors of Cruzeiro this Tuesday (21) The Cruzeiro summit met, this Tuesday (21), with the mayor of Betim, Vittorio Medioli (non-party), to learn about the project to build a stadium in the city of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The meeting was attended by Cruzeiro’s CEO, Gabriel Lima, the general secretary, Alexandre Cobra, and the financial director, Raphael Vianna.

The stadium would be inspired by the Arena da Baixada, by Athletico-PR, expected to hold up to 50,000 people. For the mayor, the stadium could be viable even if it only functioned as an event space. No financial feasibility study was presented to the press.

For the construction, the money would come from a public-private partnership of R$ 450 million. The city hall guarantees that it has already received businessmen to talk about the project. According to him, a multinational group, whose name was not revealed, would have liked what was discussed with the city hall. However, there is nothing signed.

Cruzeiro is at an impasse with Minas Arena, responsible for the administration of Mineiro. The club negotiates better conditions to play their games at Gigante da Pampulha and does not rule out finding a new home.

“We have a lot to do ahead of us. I can’t tell you everything here. But I’m sure we’re working very hard and we’re going to choose the best option for Cruzeiro fans,” said Ronaldo, who owns 90 years. % of shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol do Cruzeiro, live this Monday (20).