Discover the country where you can buy almost anything with cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have accumulated several drops over the last few days, with bitcoin, the best-known digital currency, going from about BRL 290,000 in December 2021 to BRL 109,000 on June 16.

This drop has impacted many investors around the world, such as the government of El Salvador. The country located in Central America invested millions of dollars in bitcoins and, nine months ago, legalized the transactions, promoting the use of cryptocurrency in everyday life by the population.

With bitcoin, it is possible to buy anything in El Salvador, from food to real estate, items from street traders to major retailers.

The decision by Nayib Bukele, Salvadoran president, to legalize cryptocurrency transactions means, in practice, that all companies must accept digital currency in payments, as is the case with the US dollar, which was also adopted in El Salvador.

Criticism of the acquisition of cryptocurrencies

However, the drop in the price of cryptocurrencies increased criticism and questions about the public policy of investing approximately US$ 100 million (about R$ 505 million) in bitcoin. The president celebrated each acquisition on Twitter.

Today, the 2,300 bitcoins purchased by El Salvador are worth half of what Salvadorans paid, however the finance minister has disputed the criticism, explaining that there is “extremely low fiscal risk” for the country.

Although there is criticism and a lot of pressure to change its cryptocurrency policy, the government of El Salvador seems determined to support the measure and other audacious plans for cryptocurrency in the country.

Government encourages the use of digital currency

The government says it has no plans to force companies to accept bitcoin, despite being required to do so under El Salvador’s Bitcoin Act. So far, government measures have been limited to offering tax incentives.

Money still prevails in the country, yet more than half of Salvadorans do not have a bank account. However, President Bukele invested $200 million in public money to subsidize a bitcoin wallet app called Chivo.

The citizen who downloads the platform receives US$ 30.00 in bitcoin for signing up, thus, the application was downloaded 4 million times, in the country that has 6.5 million inhabitants.

However, there are signs that people are using Chivo less and less.

