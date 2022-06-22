Disney’s Hercules Live-Action Will Have an Aladdin Director

Estimated reading time: two minutes

the director of Snatch – Pigs and Diamonds and Sherlock Holmes, repeats partnership with Disney after the live-action of Aladdin. And this time he will “bring to life” another Disney animation: a live-action Disney Hercules. According to deadlinethe project will be run by Guy Ritchie, moreover, cast names and other information have not yet been revealed. The filmmaker became famous for action comedies.

Read too:

Hercules live action

According to the site, the feature will be produced by AGBO, a company of brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, from Avengers: Endgame (2019). Under Ritchie’s direction, the new Aladdin hit over $1 billion at the box office, and had Will Smith as the Genie. So Hercules has all the requirements to be a success too.

The production, at an early stage of development, is looking for writers after the first draft of the script was written by Dave Callaham. In addition, in 2020, the producers revealed that the project will be inspired by the original animation, but that it will not be a literal translation: “I think we’re going to do something that has the same feeling as the original, which is inspired by it, but bring in some new elements.”

Disney invests more and more in live-action

Live-action remakes of animated classics such as “Cinderella,” “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” have been released by Disney. Due to the huge box office success of these projects, more productions are on the way, such as “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey, “Pinocchio” with Tom Hanks and “Snow White” with Gal Gadot.

Finally, Hercules became Disney animation in 1997. The plot brings the son of Zeus on an adventure in the world of humans after losing part of his powers. He also needs to stop the evil (but charismatic) Hades from taking his father’s place in the pantheon of Greek gods. Remembering that you can watch Hercules on Disney+, while the live-action doesn’t arrive.

Anyway, did you like the article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social media. twitterInstagram and Facebook to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.