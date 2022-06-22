Do you like ‘Vikings’? Series with interpreter of Björn Ironside is catching the attention of the fans

The actor Alexander Ludwig played the role of the character Bjorn Ironside in the series “Vikings”. He is also in the cast of the new series of the Starz channel called “heels”. On IMDb, the production got a score of 8.0/10 based on reviews from more than 6,500 users.

The same is true on Rotten Tomatoes, where the series has achieved a 93% audience approval rating. The plot shows the story of men and women who fight for their dreams in the world of professional wrestling in a small town.

Two brothers named Jack Spade and Ace Spade become fierce rivals. After their father’s death, they try to keep the family legacy in the ring. When they’re not fighting, they both have to deal with ghosts from their pasts and personal differences.

Official trailer:

Synopsis:

“Jack Spade and Ace Spade, at war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, someone must play the good guy, and someone must play his enemy, the heel. But in the real world, these characters can be hard to live with – or hard to leave behind.”.

Ludwig stars opposite “Arrow” star Stephen Amell. The cast also includes names like Alison Luff, Kelli Berglund, James Harrison, Mike O’Malley, among others.

Read too:

‘Vikings’ Actress Cast in New Movie With Liam Neeson

Actress Katheryn Winnick played the role of the character Lagertha in “Vikings”. After stardom, she also appeared in the cast of other productions such as the film originally released in 2021 starring veteran Liam Neeson…More details!

.

.