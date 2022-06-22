Doctor Strange 2 arrives today on Disney+ in Brazil

Doctor Strange 2 was the first Marvel Studios movie in theaters in 2022. Being the first of 3 releases for the big screen, which will soon include Thor 4 and Black Panther 2. Although it divided fans and critics, the feature was a real success.

Although it is close to being surpassed worldwide by Top Gun: Maverickstill, the Multiverse of Madness still holds the taste of the BIGGEST box office of 2022. Even though its spot at the top is running out, the film has come close to the 1 billion dollar mark.

And it’s sure to end the year among the biggest box office hits. The movie just won’t make more money because its window between cinema and streaming has come to an end.

So, as announced before, it’s time for you to watch the movie AT HOME! That’s right, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available for free on Disney+.

Of course, to check out the movie, all you need to do is have an active streaming subscription. Run there to check it out!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is now available for free on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

