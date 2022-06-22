Doctor Strange 2 is available on Disney Plus streaming

Soon, on Disney Plus streaming, the movie Doctor Strange 2: In the Multiverse of Madnessone of the biggest blockbusters of the year, and currently the 58th in history.

The film divided the opinion of many people, who expected much more than what was delivered in the two hours of the plot. Arguably, we had lower scores than other Marvel movies.

The film thus presents a multiverse in a different way, with scenes from dimension to dimension, and new characters (some already known), for a conscious story.

Watch the trailer:

According to the synopsis: Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary..

The film is directed by Sam Raimi (Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Trilogy). Michael Waldron (Loki series) is in charge of the script.

Finally, Doctor Strange 2: In the Multiverse of Madness is available on Disney Plus streaming.