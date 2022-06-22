Doctor Strange 2 Is Director Sam Raimi’s Highest Grossing US

In its seventh weekend in the US, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected $4.2 millionfalling just 20% compared to the previous week.

In total, the film has US$ 405 million at the box office in North America. With that, he surpassed the US$ 403.7 million of the first Spider man. Now, Doctor Strange 2 It is the highest grossing in the US of Sam Raimi’s careerhaving surpassed the entire trilogy starring Tobey Maguire (the second film was released with US$ 373 million and the third with US$ 336.5 million).

Of course, none of this takes inflation into account. The three Cabeça de Web films were released between 2002 and 2007, when ticket prices were much cheaper than they are today. At adjusted values, Spider man has no less than US$ 637 million, spiderman 2 has US$ 551 million and spiderman 3US$ 448 million.

So, although Doctor Strange 2 exceeded their nominal values, the three still brought more people to North American theaters than the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring sequel.

Doctor Strange 2 has already entered the top 10 of the MCU’s biggest American box office

That said, Multiverse of Madness remains a success of absurd proportions. The film is less than $5 million to surpass as well. Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War and thus become the eighth highest grossing MCU in the US.

Outside North America, the feature has US$ 537.4 million. That gives you a global box office of almost $943 million. Unfortunately for Disney, it shouldn’t go over the billion, but that’s more for not having premiered in China and Russia. Without these two countries, as long as captain marvel and Civil war Nor would they be billionaires.

