‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Arrives on Disney+

After grossing more than $910 million at the box office around the world, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” officially arrived on Disney+ this Wednesday (22). the second film of Supreme Wizardwhich is lived by Benedict Cumberbatchis now available in 4K streaming and IMAX version.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set shortly after the events of the third movie. Peter parker (Tom Holland), “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”. history shows Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) being corrupted by the Darkhold and determined to find her children again, Billy and Tommyin another reality, even if for that she has to kill the young heroine America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

The film is directed by Sam Raimi(from “Spider-Man”, 2002 film and the first adaptation live action of the Neighborhood Friend). The cast has Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer;Benedict Wong reprising Wong; Patrick Stewart returning as the Professor Xavier; Chiwetel Ejiofor in the role of bite; and Hayley Atwell living the Captain Carter.

CineBuzz has already watched the second film of the Supreme Wizardand you can check out our full review here! “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is now showing in Brazilian cinemas.

