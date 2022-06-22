Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on Disney+

Marvel fans can celebrate, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+ for those who want to watch it without leaving home. The feature starring Benedict Cumberbatch arrived on streaming this Wednesday, June 22.

The work is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and delves into the story of the arrogant surgeon who suffered an accident that made him lose the movement of his hand and end his career. His life changes when he becomes the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth.

In the trailer for the feature, it is possible to see the hero’s nightmares and his visit to Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch), the protagonist of the series. WandaVision.

It is worth remembering that the first appearance of Stephen Vincent Strange, known as Doctor Strange, on the big screen was in Spider-Man: No Return Home.

The feature is directed by Sam Raimi and features Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Xochitl Gómez (América Chávez) to give life to the other characters in the work. .

The movie doesn’t end when it ends

The feature has two post-credit scenes (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

Marvel movies are known for having post-credits scenes, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was no different. The work has two scenes; one in the middle of the credits and one at the end. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t worry we won’t give away spoilers. But, if you’re curious, you can check everything out in this text.

Ah, it is worth remembering that this is the second film of the character. The first, entitled Doctor Strangedates from 2016 and is also available on Disney+.

unconfirmed theories

Anyone who is a fan of the Marvel universe is already used to dealing with the numerous theories that arise every time a new movie is released. And with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was no different.

Before it hit theaters, there were many rumors circulating about what might or might not happen in the title character’s new film, as this is a work that would open doors to different realities with the Multiverse.

Many of them, however, have not been confirmed. We list the top seven theories that have not been confirmed in Doctor Strange 2.

To check them all out, just watch the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+.