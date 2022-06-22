Does #DateBom only work with fictional couples?

Many movie and television couples have become unforgettable in the memory of many people, whether for the good stories or the darling actors. So it looks like we’ve gotten into the script and would love to have #DatesBons like theirs.

But not everyone has that on-screen chemistry that makes us even suspect that something is going on in real life, you know? That’s why Rede+ listed five pairs that are worth mentioning in this regard: romantic or not, it seems they were made for each other.

ALLIE AND NOAH

One of the most beloved romance films, Diary of A Passion is the romance of Allie and Noah. In the plot, their love goes beyond time, family prohibition and even her illness. The chemistry of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams was such that the two even dated in real life, but the romance did not go forward. We still ship!

DAPHNE AND DUKE OF HASTINGS

When Bridgerton arrived in the Netflix catalog, there was only talk of the romance between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page). In addition, the duo starred in some of the sexiest scenes on television and the chemistry worked so well that many people even wanted to know if they were together in real life. The sad part was knowing that it was all acting and also not seeing the two together in the second season.

ALLY AND JACKSON

Now what about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born? If the chemistry in the film wasn’t enough, the duo even gave a breathtaking presentation at the 2019 Oscars. shipped so much so that Lady Gaga played with speculation. Anyway, they weren’t together and Shallow now.

STREET AND JULES

In the universe of couples teen, Zendaya and Hunter Schafer brought in Euphoria an original novel with a trans spotlight, which is still underrepresented in fiction. As teenagers, the two went through many ups and downs and disagreements, which only made us hope even more that everything would work out. Those who also fell in love with the couple need to watch the special episodes of the series, released after the first season.

JIM AND PAM

Yes, let’s close the list by remembering one of the most beloved couples: Jim and Pam. The office romance that made everyone fall in love only worked so well because John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer did such an exceptional job on The Office. The comedy, of course, doesn’t have spicy scenes, but it doesn’t need to. So, just by exchanging looks, we already knew that they were born for each other.

Finally, which one do you think had the most chemistry? Tell us!

