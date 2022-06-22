Dune 2: Léa Seydoux to play Lady Margot in the sequel

Léa Seydoux could join the cast of Dune: Part 2, a long-awaited sequel from Warner directed by Denis Villeneuve that adapts the work of Frank Herbert. according to deadlinethe actress recently seen in 007: No Time to Die must play Lady Margot, a character linked to the Bene Gesserit Brotherhood, a religious order formed by women with mystical abilities behind the Empire’s politics.

If the information is confirmed, she will join Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin. In addition to these, new names have already been announced for dune 2such as Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

Shooting should start later this year, aiming for a theatrical release in October 2023. It is worth noting that his participation can be taken to other derivatives of the film, such as a series for HBO Max focused on the Brotherhood.

Actress Léa Seydoux would be in talks to join the cast of Dune 2, in the role of Lady MargotSource: Source: IMDb / Playback

The actress who appeared on the big screen in more independent titles, such as Blue is the hottest color, is gaining more and more space in Hollywood. In addition to starring in the last two James Bond films, she has already The French Chronicleby director Wes Anderson, and will soon be seen on crimes of the futurelong-awaited science fiction by David Cronenberg.

In what it refers to Dune, Villeneuve’s adaptation became one of the studio’s biggest hits during one of the most severe periods of the pandemic. Although it was released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, the attraction exceeded expectations and took in US$ 400 million at the global box office, which guaranteed its sequel. In addition, it earned 10 Oscar nominations, taking home 6 statuettes.