Elderly woman trampled on by an elephant is believed to be a member of a group of hunters who allegedly killed a calf

One elephant of Odisha, India, revolted against a hunter and trampled her to death. Days later, he attacked the 70-year-old woman’s funeral and destroyed her home.

According to investigations by Indian media, the dead woman was named Maya Murmu. she acted like hunter and had gone to fetch water when she was trampled by the animal.

Woman member of group of hunters, says report

According to local police reports, the woman was taken to hospital and did not survive the serious injuries caused by the trampling. Days later, during Maya’s funeral, the elephant returned with a herd of 10 animals and trampled on Murmu’s coffin. Two other people were injured.

“We were terrified after witnessing the herd of elephants on Thursday night. We’ve never had such a fierce herd of elephants before,” witnesses told Indian media.

An investigation by Odisga TV indicated that the woman was part of a group of hunters that killed a calf of the elephant.

Check out the ruins of the village of Raipai, where the funeral took place, after the attack by the elephants:

According to experts, elephants have an extremely developed frontal cortex. The large, neuron-filled brain is the reason for the “elephant memory,” which is not a myth. In fact, pachyderms have incredible individual recall capabilities.

“Elephants accumulate and retain social and ecological knowledge, and they remember for decades the scents and voices of individuals from other migratory routes, special places and learned skills,” explains Petter Granli, from the NGO ElephantVoices, focused on conservation of these animals, to the UOL website.

In addition, Odisha province is known for conflicts between elephants and humans. According to Indo-Asian News Service, India’s leading news agency, 46 elephants have been killed in the region in the last seven months. Since the beginning of the century, more than a thousand animals have been victims of hunting in the state.