Elon Musk: the transgender daughter who tries to cut ties with her father – DiversEM

The transgender daughter of businessman Elon Musk, who runs car maker Tesla and space rocket maker Space X, has filed a lawsuit to change her name and gender. The daughter claims that she doesn’t want to have “any kind of relationship” with her biological father.

The 18-year-old daughter asked Los Angeles County Superior Court to be recognized as a woman and by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson. Until then, the daughter was called Xavier Alexander Musk.

Musk’s daughter made the proposal in April of this year. But only now this request has been made public. It is not known exactly why the daughter does not want to have any connection with Musk.

Musk was married to the mother of their daughter, Canadian writer Justine Wilson, from 2000 to 2008. The couple’s first child, Nevada, was born in 2002 and died at 10 weeks of age from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Afterwards, the couple had five other children, two twins (Xavier, who is now called Vivian, and Griffin) and three triplets (Damian, Kai and Saxon).

Currently, Musk is in a relationship with singer Grimes, but they are not married. The couple had two children: X A-Xii and Exa Dark Siderl.

All these children maintain a relatively low-key life, despite their famous surname (Musk).

Musk tweeted that he loves all of his children on Father’s Day, and has made no public comment on his daughter Vivian’s decision to walk away from him.

Musk has spoken out on many issues related to transgender people and has been labeled anti-gay on several occasions. In 2021, Musk complained about people using their own pronouns (such as men who have transitioned into women and asking to be called “she” instead of “he”).

In 2020, Musk tweeted “Pronouns suck” before deleting it. Soon after, Musk said, “I absolutely support transgender people, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.”

Musk also said he was a fan of Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who belongs to the Republican Party (the same as former President Donald Trump) and who introduced the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. This bill has caused quite a stir because it restricts schools from teaching students about sexual orientation and gender issues, with teachers subjecting themselves to lawsuits if they fail to comply.

