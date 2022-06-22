Elon Musk: the transgender daughter who tries to cut ties with her father

Elon Musk poses for photos at an event

The transgender daughter of businessman Elon Musk, who runs car maker Tesla and space rocket maker Space X, has filed a lawsuit to change her name and gender. The daughter claims she doesn’t want to have “any kind of relationship” with her biological father.

The 18-year-old daughter asked the Los Angeles County Superior Court to be recognized as a woman and by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson. Until then, the daughter was called Xavier Alexander Musk.

Musk’s daughter made the proposal in April of this year. But this request has only now been made public. It is not known exactly why the daughter does not want to have any connection with Musk.

Musk was married to his daughter’s mother, Canadian writer Justine Wilson, from 2000 to 2008. The couple’s first child, Nevada, was born in 2002 and died at 10 weeks of age from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

