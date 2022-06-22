Elon Musk’s Daughter Files a Lawsuit to Change Her Name and Break Up With Her Father

The transgender daughter of billionaire Elon Musk has filed a request to change her name to suit her new gender identity and to sever all ties with her father.

The petition for a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting his new gender identity was filed in April with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica, United States, but has recently surfaced in some media reports. online.





Xavier Alexander Musk, who recently turned 18, the age of consent in California, asked the court to change his gender from male to female and register his new name as Vivian Jenna Wilson, according to court documents available on lacourt.org.

Her mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008. There was no further explanation for the disagreement between her and her father, the world’s richest man, head of Tesla and SpaceX, who is seeking a $44 takeover. billions of Twitter.













The attorney representing Musk and Tesla’s media office did not respond to emails from Reuters seeking comment on the case last Monday.

