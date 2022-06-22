Elon Musk’s Daughter Wants To Change Her Name And Cut Ties With Her Father

Elon Musk’s daughter is an 18-year-old trans woman who has filed a lawsuit to change her legal name. According to information published on the website TMZ This Monday (20), the young woman, who is going through the process of gender transition, wants to remove the billionaire’s last name.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County, California, contains two reasons for changing the name from Xavier Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson, including changing his identity and no longer wanting to be related to his biological father. Vivian is the billionaire’s daughter with Canadian writer Justine Wilson, with whom he was married until 2008 and has five children.

Musk criticized the use of transgender pronouns in 2020. The billionaire tweeted: “I support transgender people, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.” Additionally, Elon defended comedian Ricky Gervais’ new special after being criticized for “dangerous anti-trans rants disguised as jokes.”

Another controversy by the Tesla CEO related to trans people was about Grimes, his former partner and mother of his children X Æ A-XII and Exa Dark Sideræl. The singer is in a relationship with a trans woman, activist Chelsea Manning.

As soon as news of the relationship broke, he shared a meme saying that Netflix was just waiting for the Ukraine war to end to make a movie where a black Ukrainian falls in love with a transgender Russian soldier. Grimes herself has publicly asked Musk to acknowledge her mistake, following several derogatory comments about their relationship.