‘Endrick Effect’! Palmeiras thrashes Vasco and takes the lead in the decision of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17

On Tuesday night (21st), the palm trees thrashed the Vasco by 4-1, at Allianz Parque, and opened up a significant advantage for the return game of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 final. Figueiredo, Thalys and Endrick, twice, were the names responsible for the wide victory in alviverde. GB discounted for Cruz-Maltino.

Under the eyes of the new reinforcement for the main squad, ‘Flaco López’, who was in the stands of the arena, Verdão started flying. Rafael Paiva’s team doesn’t seem to feel the weight of the competitions it disputes. In the first two minutes of the match it was already 2-0 on the Palmeiras score.

A highlight of the game, Endrick already has a verbal agreement agreed to sign a contract with the Palmeiras professional as soon as he turns 16, in July.

When celebrating one of the goals making a fighting gesture, like Gustavo Gómez, Endrick made a point of warning that in the next match there will be a new celebration in the form of tribute. If he balances the nets, he will make the ‘magic cube’ for Gustavo Scarpa.

In general numbers, there are 17 games in the 2022 season, with 16 wins, 85 goals scored and only 15 conceded. With a 95% success rate, the team has eight games, seven triumphs, 40 goals scored and only 9 conceded in the current edition of the Copa do Brasil.

Palmeiras returns to the field to decide the title against Vasco this Sunday (26), at 11 am, in São Januário, Rio de Janeiro. It is worth remembering that Verdão can lose by up to two goals difference to raise this cup more in the season.