Endrick reaches 80 goals at Palmeiras’ base, varies celebrations and promises Scarpa’s Rubik’s Cube | palm trees

Palmeiras’ main jewel and one month away from signing his first professional contract, striker Endrick has been piling up marks in the youth categories before becoming available to coach Abel Ferreira in the main squad.

With the two scored in the 4-1 rout over Vasco, this Tuesday, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 final, Endrick reached 80 goals in official games at the basesince the under-13, in 109 games (83 wins, 17 draws and nine defeats).

With so many goals, Endrick has also varied in the celebrations. Despite having his own, the boy has paid tribute to idols: this Tuesday, he imitated the boxing of Gustavo Gómez, a defender who celebrated his recent goals against Atlético-GO and São Paulo. The next honoree is also defined: Gustavo Scarpa.

– I’ve been doing some business, celebrations, so I did it in honor of Gustavo Gómez, in the last game I did it for Richarlison. I have my celebration, but it’s good to alternate. I want to make Scarpa’s magic cube in the next game, if I can, but the important thing is for Palmeiras to come out with the victory and champion – said Endrick.

Verdão took advantage of the score in the first two plays of the match and quickly forwarded the victory against Vasco, who even discounted before the break, but did not prevent another rout from Palmeiras, consolidated in the second stage: 4 to 1.

On July 21, when he turns 16, Endrick will sign his first professional contract with Palmeiras. The terms are already defined, and the club treats the situation with care so that the player does not precipitate any step.

– To be honest, I don’t know much because I don’t participate in meetings, I don’t like to know about values, I want July to arrive. If Abel calls me I’ll give 110% in training, if he can put me in, play well to win the favor of the teacher, teammates and fans. My head is calm, I’m thinking here at the base, if Abel calls me, my head will go to the professional – he highlighted.

The goals of Palmeiras 4 x 1 Vasco, for the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil under-17

At the age of 15, Endrick asked to play in the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 to keep himself in competitive activity in a short-shooting tournament. It worked, so much so that the forward now has six goals scored in five games in the category.

Left in the category, he must return to the under-20 squad before he can be used by Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff.

