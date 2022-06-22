Engineering company registers CVs in a talent bank for Rio de Janeiro

Image: reproduction/Milplan

The engineering company Milplan, which operates in the segments of electromechanical assembly, civil construction works and construction and assembly of pipelines, has open enrollment in the talent bank for professionals from different areas, interested in working in Macaé, a city located in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The company is receiving CVs from candidates for the areas of bricklayer, structure assembler, maintenance electrician, piping supervisor, environmental technician, welding official, master (electromechanical assembly works), assistant (electromechanical assembly works), scaffold assembler, chicks, instrumentalist, power and control electrician, fitter electrician and plumber.

For the welding areas, the company also receives curriculum for those who apply for TIG welder, semi-automatic process welder, RX welder. There are also registration opportunities for boilermakers and foremen.

How to apply for Milplan vacancies

Candidates who meet the mandatory requirements of the vacancies and wish to apply, must select the desired vacancy and register their data, as well as the duly updated curriculum. To do this, simply click here or go directly to the website: milplanengenharia.solides.jobs.

In addition to the talent bank, the company has vacancies in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, for the positions of HR and IT analyst.