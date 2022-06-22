Enjoy! Xbox Game Pass is on sale for 3 months for R$ 5

Over the past few years, Microsoft has put a lot of effort into boosting its subscription services and fans have responded very well to this initiative, with many considering Xbox Game Pass a true revolution in the gaming world. With a wide catalog of exclusive and third-party games for an affordable subscription price, Game Pass has gained more and more enthusiasts, even more so in the ultimate version, which offers benefits such as cloud games on PC, consoles and mobile devices, as well as as the benefits of Live Gold. If you haven’t tried Game Pass yet, the perfect time has come!

On its official website, Microsoft is promoting a three-month offer of Game Pass on PC for just R$5.00. By subscribing, you can enjoy all items in the catalog at no additional cost, including games from Ubisoft and EA Play. The promotion is also valid for the Ultimate versionwhich can also be signed for the price of R$ 5.00 for a period of three months. It is worth remembering that the promotion is not available to those who are already subscribed to the service, however, if you have subscribed in the past and no longer have an active subscription, you can take advantage of the promotion without any problem.

After the promotional period, the service will automatically charge the traditional monthly fee for the plan chosen by the user until cancelled. You can disable automatic billing in the service settings. You can subscribe via this link. So, will you stay out of this one?

Source link