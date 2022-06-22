Europe signings: transfers from top clubs for the 2022/2023 season | international football

The ball market is hot in Europe. With an eye on the 2022/2023 season, the main clubs on the continent are starting to move to reinforce their squads. The transfer window doesn’t officially open until July 1st in most major leagues, but that doesn’t stop negotiations from already taking place.
+ Read more international football news
To follow the main movements, the ge prepared a guide with the most important hirings around Europe. Click on each of the clubs to see their trades. Below is a summary of the other transfers.
Check out the main hires:
— Photo: Art Editor
- Tottenham announce the signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma
- Arsenal buy Fabio Vieira, Porto midfielder
- Arsenal announce the signing of Marquinhos from Sao Paulo
- Aston Villa announce the signing of Diego Carlos, Brazilian defender ex-Sevilla
- Newcastle sign left-back Targett from Aston Villa for €17.5m
- Aston Villa sign midfielder Kamara from Olympique de Marseille at the end of his contract
- Ivan Perisic announced as Tottenham’s new player
- Leeds buys Roca from Bayern Munich
- Leeds sign midfielder Aaronsson from RB Salzburg for €32m
- Brighton sign Libertad forward Enciso for €11m
- Roma sign Matic midfielder from Manchester United
- Napoli sign left-back Olivera from Getafe for €11m
- Napoli sign striker Kvaratskhelia from Dinamo Batumi for €10m
- Sassuolo signs striker Álvarez from Peñarol for 12 million euros
- Former Roma and Palmeiras, goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato signs with Ibiza, Spain’s second division
- Lyon announce return of striker Lacazette, who signs until 2025
- Lens signs New England Revolution striker Buksa for €9m
- Nice sign PSG goalkeeper Bulka for €2m