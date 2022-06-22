European BC wants to regulate staking and lending of cryptocurrencies, know what it means for Ethereum

For Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, activities related to staking and lending of cryptocurrencies must be regulated. Going further, Lagarde also highlighted that the sector is experiencing strong growth, which can be a danger.

While some investors like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates hate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies due to the lack of dividends, staking and lending options can generate passive income for those looking to earn a return on their coins.

Therefore, projects that use these financial tools may soon suffer greater regulatory pressure, reflecting on the number of investors and, consequently, on their prices.

What is cryptocurrency staking?

Staking, which can be translated to participation, is found in cryptocurrencies that use Proof-of-Stake (PoS), or Proof of Stake. In them, users use their own coins as a kind of collateral as they confirm transactions and mint new blocks.

After Ethereum migration, for example, mining by graphics cards will be abandoned and this system will be implemented. Then investors will be able to lock their coins and receive rewards from the network, both from new blocks and from fees paid by other users.

However, many experts point out that PoS turns a cryptocurrency into a security. Therefore, this may be synonymous with regulation for such assets.

Lending, or just borrowing, in good Portuguese, is an option offered by both private companies and DeFi projects. Here investors can borrow their cryptocurrencies, with promises of a small return on them.

Central Bank Governor wants to end the staking binge

As staking and lending are rapidly growing as two ways to earn dividends on cryptocurrencies, the president of the Central Bank of Europe is keeping an eye on these activities.

According to Christine Lagarde, the next regulation aimed at cryptocurrencies should address these two topics. Called MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets), this is an attempt by the authorities to close the siege on cryptocurrencies.

“MiCA II should regulate crypto staking and lending activities, which are definitely on the rise”

Their arguments point out that these financial tools are new, which can put investors at risk as returns can be negative as the price of these assets can fall.

Therefore, it is too early to say how Ethereum, other cryptocurrencies that use PoS and services that offer staking and lending will be affected. However, it is notable that they will have one more challenge ahead.