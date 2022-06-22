Ex-Apple explains why the first iPhone did not have a copy and paste feature – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

The first iPhone brought several interesting new features, such as a 3.5-inch multi-touch screen (considered huge for the time) and integration with iTunes. However, this model left out an important function: that of copying and pasting. Now, 15 years after launch, a former Apple software engineer and designer has explained why: there was no time for development.

iPhone 2G (Image: Mathieu Improvisato/Unsplash)

The statement was given by Ken Kocienda, one of the main engineers behind the creation of the iPhone. In fact, before the project even started, he had already worked on the Safari browser team. This made it an essential part in the development of Apple’s first generation smartphone.

According to Kocienda, Apple did not implement the copy and paste function due to lack of time. The former employee of the company revealed that the team was focused on creating the virtual keyboard and its autocorrect system, something that consumed many hours of work.

Problems prevented implementation

Kocienda comments that the function was tested, but due to reliability problems it was left aside. The engineer revealed that the cursor would move between characters whenever the user took their finger off the screen, an error that would hamper the usability of the feature.

To resolve the situation, the team developed a sort of “touch history” in the text editing area. That way, when the finger left the screen, the system would automatically detect the last position, keeping the cursor where the user really wanted it. However, this fix did not happen in time to be implemented on the first iPhone.

Currently, the copy and paste function is standard in all operating systems, whether intended for cell phones or computers, but for Apple devices it was only introduced in 2009, in iPhone OS 3.0, version installed on iPhone 3GS. The company even aired a commercial on American TV to highlight the novelty.

With information: GizChina.