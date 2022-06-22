Expert defends ‘Vikings’ and ‘The Last Kingdom’ after accusation of ‘historical inaccuracy’

The series “vikings” and “The Last Kingdom” were ‘accused’ of not following in detail what is shown in the story. Despite using fictional elements, both are based on events that actually happened in the past.

Photo – Reproduction/History/MGM Television

During an interview with Express.co, the historical expert Søren Sindbæk defended the series saying that it is common for productions of the type to undergo changes to better adapt to the TV and audience they were intended for.

“They are not accurate when you look at them from an archaeological perspective. But that’s not how you should look at this kind of production. If you made them accurate in terms of [por exemplo] dress and hairstyle, the feeling you would have as a modern audience would be quite wrong.”began Søren, explaining that this type of content should not provide the same level of historical insight shown in factual documentaries.

In the sequence, the expert said that modern dramas try to captivate the audience through their feelings, so the producers add elements that can give more context to the story.

“Stories about the Viking Age are not about everyday monotony. There are big battles, there are cultural clashes, it is a clash between religions and great cultural systems and at the same time it is this very personal period.”, defended the expert, saying that much of what was common in the past can be seen with different eyes today.

Read too:

‘Vikings’ Actress Cast in New Movie With Liam Neeson

Actress Katheryn Winnick played the role of the character Lagertha in “Vikings”. After stardom, she also appeared in the cast of other productions such as the film originally released in 2021 starring veteran Liam Neeson…More details!

.

.