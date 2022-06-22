Fan recovers São Paulo shirt that he threw on the field and wants to return to Morumbi with “amulet” | Sao Paulo

A spontaneous act, previously repeated indoors, but this time in front of the television cameras. The Tuesday of São Paulo fan Rodrigo Godoy, 35, was busy after an untimely action that took place on Monday night, in Morumbi.

It was Rodrigo Godoy who threw a São Paulo shirt after the final whistle of the classic against Palmeiras. The Palmeiras comeback by 2 to 1, with two goals in the final minutes, generated the action of anger or “love moved by hate”, as he described it, in an interview with ge. In the end, at least, he managed to retrieve the uniform that looked lost.

– It was an unconscious and spontaneous act of a fan who leaves Santos to go to São Paulo; pays expensive ticket, expensive gasoline; then we got a draw at 90, turned at 95, from one of the rivals at home, coming from successive defeats with that bitter stamp. That was the last straw for me – declared Rodrigo, known as MC Rodriguinho do Marapé.

“I’ve had that reaction a few times, that’s how I felt there. I never imagined at some point there that it would have this proportion. At no time did I want to disrespect the club. Even the club has been disrespecting the fans for some time. It was an act of love fueled by a moment of hate,” he added.

1 of 4 Rodrigo Godoy with the São Paulo shirt thrown and recovered in the classic — Photo: Personal Archive Rodrigo Godoy with the São Paulo shirt thrown and recovered in the classic — Photo: Personal Archive

Few things went through Rodrigo Godoy’s mind at the time of the shot. São Paulo left the coast of São Paulo with a friend, Fábio, known as DJ Rhuivo, who has a story directly related to the thrown object.

– This shirt will have a story to tell, now it’s my amulet. We were going to a game in 2016, but by chance we passed by the mall and in front of the São Paulo store. It was shirt launch day, we entered the store. I got it as a gift, I was very happy. Official shirt of the heart team, I was very happy – he remembers about the “first gift”.

Rodrigo explained how he got the shirt back:

– At the moment I committed that act of shooting, this friend of mine was by my side in the stadium.

– I threw it, he crept in, called the steward and asked for the shirt back. My friend gave me the shirt twice. He had no idea it was the shirt he’d given me as a gift.

2 of 4 Rodrigo with DJ Rhuivo, responsible for recovering the shirt — Photo: Personal archive Rodrigo with DJ Rhuivo, responsible for recovering the shirt — Photo: Personal archive

The action caught by the broadcast of the Premiere generated great movement on Rodrigo Godoy’s social networks and telephone. He declared that he received “a lot of hate”, including threats and name-calling. However, on balance, MC Rodriguinho felt welcomed by the crowd, which does not intimidate him from continuing to go to Morumbi. Even in another classic against Palmeiras, Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil.

“I’ll keep going, I’ll never be intimidated. If something harsh comes along, it won’t intimidate me. I love São Paulo and I will always be there when I can. My heart is a five-pronged shield – reports the musical composer, who wants to go to the fifth game, but has the need to resolve a relationship issue.

3 of 4 Rodriguinho is a constant presence in São Paulo’s games at Morumbi — Photo: Personal archive Rodriguinho is a constant presence in São Paulo games at Morumbi — Photo: Personal archive

– Thursday is my birthday and I had agreed to do something with my girlfriend, but I can’t get in trouble at home (laughs). They came to tell me to go, but I’ll try to find a way not to get upset. I’ll try to go to the game to see if the Tricolor works – he ended.

